Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.

On the Wednesday, October 11, episode of Nutmeg Sports, Kevin Coleman is back and getting you ready for the FCIAC boys soccer playoffs. Kevin will be joined by Tim Murphy to talk about the standings and the early favorites heading into the postseason.