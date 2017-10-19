Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.

On the Thursday, October 19, episode of Nutmeg Sports we’re back at it bringing you full analysis and breakdown of yesterday’s FCIAC cross country championships. Frank and Kevin caught up with all of the winners from Wednesday’s races and will show you what our champions had to say.

Plus, John Kovach will join Frank to get you ready for Week 7 of the FCIAC football season. Will Darien’s win streak reach 31 games? How does Greenwich follow up their big win over New Canaan? Will Ridgefield be able to bounce back against Wilton when the Tigers and Warriors reignite the rivalry.

Frank and John preview you each game for the upcoming weekend, and tell you everything you need to know for week 7.