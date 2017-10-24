Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.

On the Tuesday, October 24, episode of Nutmeg Sports we are back and going all in at the net with a girls volleyball episode.

Frank and Kevin have highlights and analysis of Fairfield Warde and Fairfield Ludlowe’s Dig Pink night and their match from Monday night. Ludlowe took down the Mustangs 3-1 eliminating Warde from the FCIAC postseason tournament.

12 schools were still in contention for this season’s FCIAC tournament entering Monday, we were down to 9 by Tuesday morning. Our hosts will get you caught up on all the action from Monday afternoon and break down who can still qualify for FCIAC’s and how.