Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.

On the Tuesday, October 3, episode of Nutmeg Sports, Frank and Kevin are back in studio and getting you caught up on another weekend in the FCIAC.

John Kovach will join our hosts to break down football games from the final weekend in September and get you ready for the biggest games coming up in October.

Frank and Kevin will break down yesterday’s girls volleyball match, that featured the FCIAC’s East and West division leaders, Danbury and St. Joseph. The Cadets outlasted the Hatters in five sets, improving their record to 10-1 this season and 7-0 in FCIAC play. Danbury fell to 7-2 on the year and 5-2 in conference which drops them to second place in West division.