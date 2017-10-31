Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.

On the Tuesday, October 31, episode of Nutmeg Sports Frank and Kevin are back in studio and getting you caught up on the first round of the FCIAC postseason. We’ve got highlights and breakdown of the boys soccer tournament, plus analysis on the early rounds of girls soccer and girls volleyball.

A live link will be added here at 1:55 pm

Our hosts were live yesterday, October 30, at Fairfield Ludlowe’s Taft Field for the FCIAC semifinals in the boys soccer tournament. The first semifinal featured No. 8 Danbury and No. 5 Trumbull followed by No. 6 Norwalk and No. 2 Greenwich in the second game. When all was said and done a rematch of the 2016 championship was set, after a 1-0 (ot) Trumbull victory and 2-0 Greenwich win.