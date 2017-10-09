Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.

On the Monday, October 9, episode of Nutmeg Sports, Frank Granito, John Kovach and Mike Suppe look back at another weekend of FCIAC football and get you ready for this weekend’s game of the week New Canaan vs Greenwich.

Frank and John also have our week 4 nominees for the fall season’s Athlete of the Week brought to you by OrthoCT. Plus our week 3 winners, the week 3 winners were Sophia Thagouras of the Westhill girls volleyball team and Colton Nicholas of the Trumbull football team.