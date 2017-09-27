Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.

On the Wednesday, September 27, episode of Nutmeg Sports, Frank and Kevin are back in studio and getting you ready for boys soccer on the HAN Network.

For the first time this fall season we will get a look at boys soccer in the FCIAC when the Danbury Hatters travel to Brien McMahon to take on the Senators. Coming off an appearance in the FCIAC semifinals and advancing all the way to the class LL state championship, the Hatters look to continue their success under manager Anthony Howard in 2017.

Frank and Kevin also look back on the FCIAC action from Tuesday around conference and get you updated on the FCIAC standings heading into the final weekend of September.