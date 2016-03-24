The Endless Highway, a show that looks at Connecticut music at home and on the road, is hosted Rich Patchkovsky. (see video below).

For the pilot episode, Guests Barbara Shiller and Frank Pergola of the Connecticut Folk Festival, join Rich to discuss the history and the modern incarnation of the festival.

This year, the Connecticut Folk Festival & Green Expo is Saturday, Sept. 20 at Edgerton Park in New Haven. However, October through May, CT Folk presents semi-acoustic concerts, called Folk Fridays.

A special Folk Friday coming up on April 1 will be an Audition Night Concert for area talent. Musicians from New England, New York and New Jersey who hope to perform at the Connecticut Folk Festival on Sept. 10 have applied by submitting a video of one song to CT Folk. A committee has reviewed the submissions and has invited 10 of those applicants to perform a short set before an audience at this Auditions Night concert, on April 1, 7:30 p.m. at New Haven’s First Presbyterian Church Hall.

That night’s audience will participate in the selection process by writing comments on a feedback sheet about the artists they’ve seen and will rank the artists in order of whom they would like to see again at the Festival. This information will be tallied and taken into consideration by the members of CT Folk’s Board of Directors, who will make the final selections, according to CTFolk.com.

