CT Pulse at 12:30: Candidates talk to young voters at Governor’s Information Forum

Candidates eyeing a spot at the top of the 2018 ballot had a tough, spirited crowd last Friday at Bunnell High School in Stratford for The Governor’s Information Forum.

The forum is the first in a series being hosted at schools around the state, through TGIFVoter.org.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, CT Pulse has video clips from last week’s forum and speaks with organizer, Mark Greenstein.

Watch the show below:

Later in the show, Editorial Cartoonist Doug Smith joins us for Drawing Conclusions.

CT Pulse, hosted by Kate Czaplinski, airs Wednesdays at 12:30. Pulse focuses on state politics and news of the week.