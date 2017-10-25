CT Pulse at 12:30: Sen. Hwang talks bipartisan budget deal

Is the budget impasse in Hartford truly over? On CT Pulse, Wednesday, Oct. 25, state Sen. Tony Hwang (R-28) shares more on a budget deal reached Tuesday morning.

As HAN Network prepares for the 2017 Election, we are talking with local candidates. On CT Pulse, we share interviews with the two candidates vying for first selectman of New Canaan.

Finally, Editorial Cartoonist Doug Smith joins us for Drawing Conclusions.

Watch the show below:

CT Pulse, hosted by Kate Czaplinski, airs Wednesdays at 12:30. Pulse focuses on state politics and news of the week.