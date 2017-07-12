Martin D. Schwartz, President and CEO of The Kennedy Center, Inc., based in Trumbull, joins Kate Czaplinski on Wednesday, July 12, to discuss the center’s mission and services, state funding and the future.

The Kennedy Center offers services and programs — across the age spectrum — for individuals with disabilities. What started as a grassroots organization created by parents in the 1950’s has been led for the last 40 years by Schwartz, who will be retiring in January.

Watch CT Pulse below:

Later, HAN’s Editorial Cartoonist Doug Smith joins us for a little laugher in Drawing Conclusions.