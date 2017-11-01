CT Pulse at 12:30: Trumbull first selectman candidate interviews, more

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, HAN is preparing for the 2017 Municipal Election.

We talked with all three Trumbull candidates running for first selectman. Republican Paul Lavoie, Democrat Vicki Tesoro and unaffiliated candidate Michael Redgate talked Trumbull issues in our 2017 Candidate Conversations.

Finally, Editorial Cartoonist Doug Smith joins us for Drawing Conclusions.

Watch the show below:

CT Pulse, hosted by Kate Czaplinski, airs Wednesdays at 12:30. Pulse focuses on state politics and news of the week.