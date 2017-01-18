CT Pulse: Neighbors mobilizing, Handicapping the race for governor, more

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Kate and Josh are joined by Ridgefield Press editor Steve Coulter to discuss a drug rehab facility pulling an application after neighbors mobilize. We also break down some other cases of communities banding together for a cause — some good and bad. Later, we talk potential GOP candidates in the governor’s race. We also share an inspirational story of a local woman’s quest to ‘Choose Love’ after Sandy Hook. Watch the show below:
Later in the show, Doug Smith shares this week’s editorial cartoons.
