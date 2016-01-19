What’s trending in the Constitution State this week and what topics are making headlines?

The HAN Network’s newest program, CT Pulse, will answer those questions and more.

Airing live on HAN.Network Wednesdays at 12:30, CT Pulse is hosted by Kate Czaplinski and Josh Fisher.

Both Kate and Josh are former Connecticut newspaper editors. Josh, an outspoken critic of Hartford politics, has been covering local and statewide government in Connecticut for years. Kate and Josh hosted November’s live election coverage on HAN.Network. Kate is the news director of the HAN Network, Josh is an executive producer and the company’s audience engagement director.

This Wednesday, on the first episode of CT Pulse, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal is our guest. He talks gun control, Iran sanctions, gives his opinion on GE’s move and we ask what he thinks of potential opponents — if he runs for re-election this fall.

We also take a look at some stories and videos that caused controversy and discussion over the past week.

HAN Editorial cartoonist Doug Smith will add some levity with his take on the week’s local news. Doug will be a fixture on CT Pulse each week for his “Drawing Conclusions,” segment.

The HAN Network, formerly known as Hersam Acorn Newspapers, is the exclusive FCIAC broadcast partner through the spring of 2018. HAN Network’s broadcasting division replaced HANRadio.com with a new focus on live video streams of high school athletics along with the Network’s news and lifestyle programming.

