Dr. Erin Kleifield talks early intervention for those with eating disorders

Silver Hill Hospital’s Dr. Erin Kleifield spoke with HAN about eating disorder treatment and the importance of early intervention. Watch the interview below:
Throughout February, HAN Network will feature interviews with the treatment team at the New Canaan facility’s Eating Disorders Program, focusing on a range of topics.
The interviews will air every Monday in February on Coffee Break, a weekday news show that airs at 11 a.m. Watch online at han.network and on all HAN’s community newspaper websites.
The Eating Disorder Awareness Month schedule includes:
- Monday, Feb. 13 on Coffee Break at 11: Eating Disorders and the LGBTQ Community with Micaela Scully, LCSW
- Monday, Feb. 20 on Coffee Break at 11: Neurobiology of the Brain and Food as Medicine with Sara Niego, MD
- Monday, Feb. 27 on Coffee Break at 11: Eating Disorders and Nutrition, Breann Farnsworth, RD
