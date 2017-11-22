FCIAC Tailgate: Turkey Bowl preview

Before Darien-New Canaan meet at Boyle Stadium on Thanksgiving, HAN is getting you ready for the big matchup on a special edition of FCIAC Tailgate
Airing live Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 11 a.m., Turkey Bowl Tailgate features in-depth coverage of the both the New Canaan and Darien teams, a special segment with the first selectman of both towns and a look at football around the FCIAC.
Watch the show below:
Frank Granito and John Kovach review film from both teams in our “Chalk Talk” segment.
Bill Bloxsom, Kevin Coleman and Dave Stewart join Frank and John to talk football around the FCIAC.
Later in the show, Kate Czaplinski talks with Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson and New Canaan First Selectman Kevin Moynihan about a friendly Turkey Bowl wager.
HAN Network is broadcasting the Turkey Bowl live at 10:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning. Watch it here.