Friday & Saturday: 2017 FCIAC Wrestling Championships

Watch the 2017 Joe Sikorski FCIAC Wrestling Tournament on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11, (or anytime on-demand) on the HAN Network. Our live coverage from New Canaan begins at 4 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday. You can watch in the video players below, on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600-HD), and on the HAN Network mobile app.

FCIAC Wrestling Tournament: Day 1

FCIAC Wrestling Tournament: Day 2

Click the links below for seeding information and preliminary weight class brackets.

• FCIAC Wrestling Tournament Brackets

• FCIAC Wrestling Seeds

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

