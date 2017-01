HAN Live Slider HAN Connecticut News, Dec. 29 Coffee Break, HAN’s daily Connecticut news show, airs weekday mornings at 11 a.m. at live.HAN.Network, and is hosted by Kate Czaplinski. You can watch it on-demand later or see the...

HAN Live Feature HAN On Demand: Brien McMahon vs. Norwalk boys basketball Our boys basketball 2016-17 premier doubleheader is capped off with a Norwalk city rivalry game — a fitting conclusion to the Norwalk Holiday Tournament. You can watch both the championship...