HAN Live Feature HAN On Demand: Bridgeport Central at Westhill boys basketball Defending FCIAC boys basketball champion Westhill hosts Bridgeport Central in boys basketball in the first live game on HAN Network in 2017. You can watch the game live on...

HAN Live Slider HAN Connecticut News, Jan. 3 Coffee Break, HAN’s daily Connecticut news show, airs weekday mornings at 11 a.m. at live.HAN.Network, and is hosted by Kate Czaplinski. You can watch it on-demand later or see the...