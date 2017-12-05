HAN FCIAC 2017-18 Winter Preview: Darien Blue Wave

The HAN Network is visiting FCIAC schools before the winter sports season gets underway. The second stop on the 2017-2018 HAN FCIAC Winter Tour brought us to Darien High School on Monday, Dec. 4

HAN Network Sports Director Frank Granito interviews captains from the Blue Wave winter teams. All those videos can be seen below.

Here’s our interview the squash captains Dillion O’Shea and Charlie Baylis.

Here’s our interview with the boys swimming and diving captains Owen Stevens, Brendan Ross, Connor Henry, Alex Dehmel, Kevin Grune and Chris Zhans.

Here’s our interview with the girls squash captains Sophia Cortellesi and Alexa Cornacchia.

Here’s our interview with the girls ice hockey captains Kiki Tropsa, Corinne Bevill, Elise Maro and Sally Cassidy.

Here’s our interview with the girls basketball captains Chrissie Fiore, Katie Ramsey and Hailey King.

Here’s our interview with the wrestling captain John Harron.

Here’s our interview with the girls indoor track captains Erica Blaze, Kimmy Olvany, Abigail Gragin and Kerry Blatney.

Here’s our interview with the boys indoor track captains Kenneth Klarer, Kayin Chisolm and Henry Vossler.

Here’s our interview with the gymnastics captains Lilly Fairleigh, Sofia Fea and Nicole Carlo.

Here’s our interview with the skiing captains Devin Hart, Sammie Berry, Jack Lowitz and Alex Barlow.

Here’s our interview with the boys hockey captains Connor McCarthy, Will Dickson and Hunter Hazelton.

To follow our FCIAC winter game schedule, visit http://live.han.network/schedule/ for updates and watch games from last winter season here.