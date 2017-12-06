HAN FCIAC 2017-2018 Winter Preview: Danbury Hatters

The HAN Network is visiting FCIAC schools before the winter sports season gets underway.The fifth stop on the 2017-2018 HAN FCIAC Winter Tour brought us to Danbury High School on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

HAN Network’s Kevin Coleman interviews captains and members of the Hatters’ winter teams. All those videos can be seen below.

Here’s our interview with the boys basketball captains Jordon Brown, Cameron Snow, Javon Hernandez and Denali Burton.

Here’s our interview with the girls basketball captains Susana Almeida, Emily Grenier and Catrina Sullivan.

Here’s our interview with the winter cheerleading captains Sydnei Brimage and Lauryn Menzie.

Here’s our interview with the boys indoor track captains Christopher Cledera, Nathaniel Llanos, Dan Nichols and Sean Michael Parkinson.

Here’s our interview with the girls indoor track captains Zyniah Bunn, Julianna Carney, Jayme Cole and Leah Sarkisian.

Here’s our interview with the wrestling captains Gino Baratta and Jakob Camacho.

Here’s our interview with the boys swimming and diving captains James Lukasik and Dan Simmons.

Here’s our interview with the ski captains Sarah Bradsell and Kyle Krohomer.

Here’s our interview with the boys co-op ice hockey captains Stephen Fanning and James McCarthy.

To follow our FCIAC winter game schedule, visit http://live.han.network/schedule/. Watch games from last winter season here.