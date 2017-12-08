The HAN Network is visiting FCIAC schools before the winter sports season gets underway. The 10th stop on the 2017-2018 HAN FCIAC Winter Tour brought us to Fairfield Warde High School on Friday, Dec. 8.

HAN Network’s Sports Director Frank Granito interviews captains and members of the Mustangs’ winter teams. Those interviews can be seen below.

Here’s our interview with the girls indoor track captains Manar Enany, Belle Simoes, Carly Pavoni and Julia Eustace.

Here’s our interview with the wrestling captains Joe Gjinaj and Alex Steele.

Here’s our interview with the boys basketball captains Daniel Fitzpatrick, Sean Conway and Malcolm Brune.

Here’s our interview with the girls basketball captains Libby McKenna and Olivia Parisa.

Here’s our interview with the winter cheerleading captains Erin Scheller, Shayna Gruder and Christina DeNatale.

Here’s our interview with the boys indoor track captains Alex Mocarski, Matt Vogt and Chris Leppla.

