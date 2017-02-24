You can watch every game from all three rounds of the 2017 FCIAC Boys Hockey Tournament live (or on-demand) on the HAN Network. Below you’ll find links to watch each game of the tournament, which begins with all four quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 25, at noon. You can read more about the tournament in this FCIAC.net preview.

Here’s the tournament schedule. Records shown include FCIAC games only.

FCIAC Playdown Round, Saturday, Feb. 25

All FCIAC boys hockey postseason games are played at Terry Conners Ice Rink in Stamford. The playdown games will be on our Facebook Live stream and also at the links that will be posted before the games.

Game 1: No. 3 Fairfield (14-4-2) vs. No. 6 Greenwich (9-10-1), 2:30 p.m.

Game 2: No. 4 Stamford/Westhill (11-7-1) vs. No. 5 St. Joseph (7-12-1), 4:30 p.m.

FCIAC Semifinals, Wednesday, March 1

Games times are 6 and 8 p.m. Order to be announced.

No. 1 Ridgefield (18-2-0) vs. Stamford/Westhill-St. Joseph winner

No. 2 New Canaan (16-3-1) vs. Fairfield-Greenwich winner

FCIAC Championship, Saturday, March 4

Game 5: Championship, 2:30 p.m.

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network. Download it here. Note: The Saturday, March 25, playdown games will be live on our Facebook Live stream only.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD. Only the first two girls basketball quarterfinals will be on Vantage Sports Network. The semifinals and championship will also be on Vantage.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.

