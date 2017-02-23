The No. 1 Trumbull Eagles and No. 3 Stamford Black Knights meet in the FCIAC Girls Basketball Championship on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. You can watch the game live from Fairfield Ludlowe High School (or anytime on-demand) in the video player below. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

The Eagles fought through three overtimes against Fairfield Warde on Tuesday to reach the championship game after Stamford won a physical battle against Ridgefield in the other semifinal. Both games were carried live on HAN Network.

Trumbull comes into the championship with a 21-1 overall record and 17-1 in the FCIAC. Stamford is 18-4 overall and 17-2 in the FCIAC.

We have carried all three rounds of FCIAC girls basketball tournament on HAN.Network, which you can find links to watch all the games at our FCIAC Girls Basketball Tournament page.

