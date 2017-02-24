The No. 1 Darien Blue Wave and No. 2 Greenwich Cardinals meet in the FCIAC Girls Hockey Championship on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 12:30 p.m. You can watch the game live from Terry Conners Ice Rink (or anytime on-demand) in the video player below. You can watch it on our Facebook page.

The game video player will be embedded here by 12:20 p.m. If you don’t see it, refresh your browser or watch at Facebook.com/HANNetwork.

Darien (14-1 in FCIAC) and Greenwich (11-1-3 in FCIAC) met twice this season with each team winning at home 3-1; they meet for the third time on neutral ice in Stamford.

We are carrying all three FCIAC girls hockey tournament games on HAN.Network. With seven games on our schedule on Saturday, Feb. 25, the hockey games will be broadcast through our Facebook Live feed and the basketball games through our YouTube channel.

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network. Download it here.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.

