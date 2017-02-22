HAN On Demand: 2017 FCIAC Girls Hockey Tournament

You can watch every game of the 2017 FCIAC Girls Hockey Tournament live (or on-demand) on the HAN Network. Below you’ll find links to watch each game of the tournament, which begins with the semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

📱 Download the HAN Network app to watch on your phone

💻 Find out what else is on HAN Network this week

Here’s the tournament schedule. Records shown include FCIAC games only.

FCIAC Semifinals, Wednesday, Feb. 22

The semifinals are played at the Darien Ice House.

Game 1: No. 1 Darien (13-1) vs. No. 4 Fairfield (9-4-1), 6 p.m. Link will be here before game

Game 2: No. 2 Greenwich (10-1-3) vs. No. 3 New Canaan (9-3-2), 8 p.m. Link will be here before game

FCIAC Championship, Saturday, Feb. 25

The championship is played at Terry Conners Ice Rink.

Game 3: Championship, 12:50 p.m. Link will be here before game

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network. Download it here.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD. Only the first two girls basketball quarterfinals will be on Vantage Sports Network. The semifinals and championship will also be on Vantage.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.

Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.