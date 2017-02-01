Danbury's Devante Clarke set a new meet record with a time of 6.48 seconds in the 55-meter dash at last Thursday’s FCIAC indoor track and field championship. — Dave Stewart photo

HAN On Demand: 2017 FCIAC Indoor Track & Field Championship

Hundreds of athletes from all 17 FCIAC schools gather in New Haven on Thursday, Feb. 2, live on HAN Network

Hundreds of the FCIAC’s top athletes gather at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven for the 2017 FCIAC Indoor Track & Field Championships. You can watch all the action live starting at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 (or watch it anytime on-demand) in the video player below. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

The video player will be embedded here by 4:15 p.m. If you don’t see it, please visit HAN.Network.

📱 Download the HAN Network app to watch on your phone
💻 Find out what else is on HAN Network this week

We’ll provide live coverage of all 26 boys and girls track events and updates of the eight field events going on inside the track.

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network. Download it here.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.

Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.

Tags
Categories
HAN Live FeatureHAN Live SliderHAN Network

by Kate Czaplinski - Feb 1, 2017

RELATED