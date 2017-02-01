Hundreds of the FCIAC’s top athletes gather at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven for the 2017 FCIAC Indoor Track & Field Championships. You can watch all the action live starting at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 (or watch it anytime on-demand) in the video player below. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

The video player will be embedded here by 4:15 p.m. If you don’t see it, please visit HAN.Network.

We’ll provide live coverage of all 26 boys and girls track events and updates of the eight field events going on inside the track.

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network. Download it here.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.

Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.