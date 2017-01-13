HAN On Demand: Danbury at Westhill boys basketball

The Danbury Hatters head to Stamford to take on two-time defending FCIAC champions Westhill on Friday, Jan. 13. You can watch game live at 6:45 p.m. (or watch it later on-demand) in the video player below. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

The game video player will be embedded here by 6:40 p.m. If you don’t see it, refresh your browser or watch at HAN.Network.

📱 Download the HAN Network app to watch on your phone

💻 Find out what else is on HAN Network this week

Friday’s coverage begins with a 6:45 pregame show leading up to the 7 p.m. tipoff. Danbury comes in tied for first place in the FCIAC West Division with a 3-1 conference record and 6-2 overall record. Westhill is off to a slower start at 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the FCIAC. Click here to check out the latest FCIAC boys basketball standings.

The Hatters are coming off a big win over rival Ridgefield on Tuesday, which carried live on HAN Network (click her to watch it on-demand). The Vikings lost a thriller to Norwalk in overtime on Tuesday.

Read more about the matchup in Dave Stewart’s FCIAC.net preview.

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network. Download it here.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.

Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.