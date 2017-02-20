HAN On Demand: Darien at Greenwich boys hockey

The Darien Blue Wave and Greenwich Cardinals are battling to make the FCIAC postseason — one year after the two teams had the top two seeds in the six-team tournament. On Monday, Feb. 20, you can watch them try to clinch a spot in FCIACs. Live coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. in the video player below. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

Greenwich (8-9-1, 5-3-1 FCIAC) is tied for the sixth and final FCIAC playoff spot with Stamford-Westhill while Darien (8-10-1, 6-3-1) is in fifth place in the league. Greenwich faces the Stamford co-op in the final game of the season on Tuesday; Monday is Darien’s last FCIAC regular season game of the year. A win on Monday guarantees Darien a spot in Saturday’s opening round games (which you can watch live on HAN Network).

Don’t forget: you’ll be able to watch every game from all three rounds of the FCIAC boys hockey tournament starting on Saturday, Feb. 25.

