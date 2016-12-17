HAN On Demand: Darien vs. Hamden boys ice hockey

It’s Opening Day for Connecticut boys high school hockey and HAN Network has a doubleheader featuring four of the Top 10 teams in the state.

In the second game, No. 4 Hamden takes on No. 7 Darien at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Darien Ice House. You can watch the game live (or later on-demand) in the video player below. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app:

The first game of the Opening Day Doubleheader on HAN features No. 2 Notre Dame-West Haven vs. No. 6 New Canaan, which you can watch at this link. It’s scheduled for 3:50 p.m. on the same ice.

Darien won the state Division I championships last winter, finishing 21-4 overall. Hamden was 9-12, but reached the Division I semifinals. Darien shutout Hamden, 6-0, on opening day last year. Read more about the matchup in Dave Stewart’s preview for FCIAC.net.

