Trumbull, the top girls basketball team in the FCIAC, hosts Fairfield Ludlowe on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. You can watch the game live (or watch it later on-demand) in the video player below. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

The game video player will be embedded here by 6:50 p.m.

The Eagles (10-0, 7-0 in FCIAC) are ranked fourth in Connecticut and sit atop the FCIAC as one of the last two undefeated teams in the league (Greenwich is 6-0 in FCIAC, 8-1 overall). Fairfield Ludlowe (1-9, 1-6) has struggled this year but are looking to give a challenge to their neighbors. You can view the entire FCIAC girls basketball standings here.

You’ll be able to watch all the FCIAC Girls Basketball Postseason live on HAN Network starting Saturday, Feb. 18. Check out our schedule here.

