HAN On Demand: Fairfield Warde at Danbury wrestling

Defending FCIAC champions Danbury host Fairfield Warde in the 2017 debut of high school wrestling on the HAN Network. You can watch our live coverage, starting at 4:50 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 25, (or watch it anytime on-demand) in the video player below. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

The Hatters come into Wednesday’s meet 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the FCIAC, while the Mustangs are 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the FCIAC. The league’s two-day wrestling championships meet starts on Friday, Feb. 10, and HAN Network will provide live coverage that Friday and Saturday. Check out our FCIAC postseason schedule here.

Click here to check out the latest FCIAC wrestling standings.

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network. Download it here.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.

Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.