HAN On Demand: Fairfield Warde at Wilton boys basketball

Fairfield Warde travels to Wilton to take on the Warriors at Zeoli Fieldhouse in a battle of the last two undefeated teams in FCIAC boys basketball. Our live coverage starts at 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, (or watch it anytime on-demand) in the video player below. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

The game video player will be embedded here by 6:40 p.m. If you don’t see it, refresh your browser or watch at HAN.Network.

📱 Download the HAN Network app to watch on your phone

💻 Find out what else is on HAN Network this week

Thursday’s coverage begins with a pregame show 20 minutes before the scheduled 7 p.m. tipoff (game time is subject to the freshmen and junior varisty games being completed on time).

The Warriors and Mustangs come into Thursday’s game tied for first place atop the FCIAC East Division. Fairfield Warde, ranked seventh in the GameTimeCT/Register’s statewide poll, is 5-0 in the FCIAC and 9-0 overall. The Mustangs are fresh off a 95-76 win over Westhill on Tuesday. The high-powered Warde offense is averaging 79 points per game so far this season.

The Warriors (8-0, 5-0) are averaging 74 points per game coming into Thursday’s matchup. Ranked 13th in the state in the same GameTimeCT/Register poll, Wilton is off to a great start after making the FCIAC semifinals for the first time last season. The Warriors were able to squeak out a win over St. Joseph on Monday, 62-61. It was their lowest scoring output this season. Warde’s lowest score this season also game against the Cadets, which the Mustangs beat 59-49.

Click here to check out the latest FCIAC boys basketball standings.

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network. Download it here.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.

Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.