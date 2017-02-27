The No. 3 Ridgefield Tigers and No. 7 Danbury Hatters meet in the FCIAC boys basketball semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m. You can watch the game live from Fairfield Warde High School (or anytime on-demand) in the video player below. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

The Hatters beat the Tigers in the regular season, in a game carried live on HAN Network. But Ridgefield (15-6, 12-5 FCIAC) secured the higher seed in the FCIAC tournament and edged No. 6 Fairfield Warde with a buzzer beater in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Danbury (14-7, 11-6) had an easier time with No. 2 Darien in the quarterfinals.

We are carrying all three rounds of FCIAC boys basketball tournament on HAN.Network, including the championship on Thursday, March 2. You can find links to all the games at our FCIAC Boys Basketball Tournament page.

