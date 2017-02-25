Watch No. 4 Stamford-Westhill and No. 5 St. Joseph in the second FCIAC boys hockey playdown game on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 4:30 p.m. You can watch the game live from Terry Conners Ice Rink (or anytime on-demand) in the video player below or on our Facebook Live stream.

The game video player will be embedded here by 4:30 p.m., depending on when the first playdown game is completed. If you don’t see it, refresh your browser or watch at HAN.Network.

While top seeds Ridgefield and New Canaan get a bye into the semifinals, No. 4 Stamford/Westhill (11-7-1, 6-4-1 FCIAC) and No. 5 St. Joseph (7-12-1, 6-4-1) meet in the second FCIAC boys hockey playdown round. The winner will face No. 2 New Canaan.

We are carrying all three rounds of the FCIAC boys hockey tournament games on HAN.Network. You can find links to watch all the games at our FCIAC Boys Hockey Tournament page. With seven games on our schedule on Saturday, Feb. 25, the hockey games will be broadcast through our Facebook Live feed and the basketball games through our YouTube channel.

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network. Download it here.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.

Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.