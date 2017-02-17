The No. 4 Norwalk Bears and No. 5 Fairfield Warde Mustangs get the FCIAC girls basketball playoffs started at noon on Saturday, Feb. 18. You can watch the game live from Norwalk High School (or anytime on-demand) in the video player below. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

The Bears (16-4, 13-3 FCIAC) get to host the first two games of the FCIAC quarterfinals because top seed Trumbull hosts the CIAC Class LL wrestling tournament this weekend. Warde (14-6, 12-4) could have been the team hosting this game as just one game separated the two in the regular season. The only time these two teams met, Norwalk beat the Mustangs, 54-50, on Jan. 12.

We’ll be carrying all four FCIAC quarterfinals on Saturday on HAN.Network, both semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 21, and the championship on Thursday, Feb. 23. You can find links to all the games at our FCIAC Girls Basketball Tournament page.

