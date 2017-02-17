The No. 2 Ridgefield Tigers and No. 7 Greenwich Cardinals play in the fourth and final FCIAC girls basketball playoff game on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 6:45 p.m. You can watch the game live from Ridgefield High School (or anytime on-demand) in the video player below or on the HAN Network mobile app.

The game video player will be embedded here at least 10 minutes before tipoff, which is scheduled to begin at 6:45 but is subject to the length of the previous game. If you don’t see the video player, refresh your browser or watch at HAN.Network.

📱 Download the HAN Network app to watch on your phone

💻 Find out what else is on HAN Network this week

Ridgefield (16-4, 14-2 FCIAC) hosts Greenwich (12-7, 10-6) in the final league quarterfinal on a full Saturday of FCIAC girls basketball. The Tigers beat the Cardinals, 63-51, in their only meeting this season, which came on Jan. 17.

We’ll be carrying all four FCIAC quarterfinals on Saturday on HAN.Network, both semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 21, and the championship on Thursday, Feb. 23. You can find links to all the games at our FCIAC Girls Basketball Tournament page.

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network. Download it here.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.

Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.