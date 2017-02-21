The No. 1 Trumbull Eagles and No. 5 Fairfield Warde Mustangs meet in the FCIAC girls basketball semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7:45 p.m. You can watch the game live from Fairfield Ludlowe High School (or anytime on-demand) in the video player below. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

While it came down to the final shot for Fairfield Warde in the quarterfinals, Trumbull cruised past No. 8 Staples, 54-37. Warde edged No. 4 Norwalk, 47-46, in the most thrilling game of the four played on Saturday. Both games were carried live on HAN Network.

The Eagles come into the semifinals with a 20-1 overall record and 16-1 in the FCIAC. Their lone loss came to the Mustangs (15-6, 13-4 FCIAC), in a 54-53 game on Feb. 10.

We are carrying all three rounds of FCIAC girls basketball tournament on HAN.Network, including the championship on Thursday, Feb. 23. You can find links to all the games at our FCIAC Girls Basketball Tournament page.

