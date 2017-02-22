The No. 2 Greenwich Cardinals and No. 3 New Canaan Rams meet in the FCIAC girls hockey semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 8 p.m. You can watch the game live from the Darien Ice House (or anytime on-demand) in the video player below. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

📱 Download the HAN Network app to watch on your phone

💻 Find out what else is on HAN Network this week

Greenwich (10-1-3 in FCIAC) and New Canaan (9-3-2) have met twice this season and are yet to pick a winner. Both games finished in ties. Thanks to it being the playoffs, a winner will be decided in this game.

We are carrying all three FCIAC girls hockey tournament games on HAN.Network, including the championship on Saturday, Feb. 25. You can find links to all the games at our FCIAC Girls Basketball Tournament page.

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network. Download it here.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.

Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.