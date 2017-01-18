HAN On Demand: Greenwich at New Canaan boys ice hockey

The New Canaan Rams, ranked No. 3 in Connecticut, take on the Greenwich Cardinals in a Division I/FCIAC boys ice hockey game. You can watch the game live from the Darien Ice House on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 6 p.m. (or anytime on-demand). Live coverage starts at 5:50 p.m. in the video player below. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

The Rams come into Wednesday’s game ranked third in the GameTimeCT/Register poll. This is New Canaan’s (6-2-0, 1-0-0 in FCIAC) second official FCIAC game of the season. The Rams’ only two losses were to No. 2 Xavier (last week) and No. 1 Ridgefield in an early season non-FCIAC game.

Greenwich (3-5, 1-1), the defending FCIAC champions, have had a slower start to the 2016-17 boys ice hockey season. The Cardinals are coming off a loss to Northwest Catholic earlier in the week after ending last week with a win over Wilton. Check out the complete FCIAC boys hockey standings.

