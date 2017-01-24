HAN On Demand: Greenwich at Stamford girls basketball

Rivals Stamford and Greenwich meet for the first time since the Black Knights topped the Cardinals in last year’s girls basketball state championship. Our live coverage of the tilt starts at 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, (or watch it anytime on-demand) in the video player below. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

The Black Knights (8-4, 6-2 in FCIAC) and Cardinals (8-3, 6-2) are locked in a three-way tie with Norwalk for fourth place in the FCIAC. The last time these two teams met was in the state’s Class LL championship at Mohegan Sun. Stamford won the state title, 50-45, to finish its season as FCIAC and state champions.

The top two girls basketball teams in the FCIAC get to host two quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 18. Right now, Trumbull and Ridgefield would host the doubleheaders, which you can watch live on HAN Network that day.

