HAN On Demand: Grip It & Rip It Football Tournament

The HAN Network will be broadcasting live from Dunning Field on the campus of New Canaan High School for the 2017 Grip It & Rip It football tournament on Friday, July 7th from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.
Frank Granito, John Kovach, and Kevin Coleman will be covering the first day of the tournament with analysis and interviews of players and coaches.
Follow us on Snapchat (han.network) and Instagram (hannetworkct) to get some behind the scenes footage throughout the day!
How to watch
Mobile: Watch the games on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network.
Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites.
On your Smart TV: Watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku or Google's Chromecast.
