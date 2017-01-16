HAN On Demand: New Canaan at Darien girls ice hockey

In a rematch of last year’s FCIAC Championship, rivals Darien and New Canaan meet for the first time this season in girls ice hockey. You can watch the game live from the Darien Ice House on Monday, Jan. 16, at 6:40 p.m. (or anytime on-demand). Live coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. in the video player below. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

The Rams come in with records of 2-2-1 overall and 2-0-1 in the FCIAC, while Darien is 4-3 overall and 3-1 in conference action. While both teams are in the top four in the FCIAC — Darien is third with six points and New Canaan fourth with five points plus a game in hand — they are on the outside of the state playoff bubble at the moment. The top eight teams make the state tournament; the top four FCIAC teams make the league tournament.

New Canaan ranks ninth in the state and Darien 11th, but the winner of Monday’s game will pick up a lot of bonus points and should move into the top eight.

The Rams have played in a couple of tough battles in their last two games, having lost to top-ranked Hamden, 3-2 on Jan. 3, and tied Greenwich, 2-2.

