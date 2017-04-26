HAN On Demand: New Canaan High School Boys Lacrosse at Staples High School

In FCIAC boys lacrosse, the New Canaan Rams travel to Staples High School to take on the Wreckers on Wednesday April 25 at 5:30 pm.

In FCIAC boys lacrosse, the New Canaan Rams (4-0 FCIAC, 5-3 Overall) travel to Staples High School to take on the Wreckers (3-1 FCIAC, 6-2 Overall) tonight at 5:30 pm. Last season it was New Canaan who came away with a 7-4 victory over the Wreckers during the regular season. Staples have won six out of their last eight while New Canaan comes into this game on a three game winning streak. This game will be a big test for both sides as we draw closer to the postseason. Find out who will come up on the winning side. The HAN Network will have it live.

Watch the game below:

A live link will be added 10 minutes before game time.

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network. Download it here.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.

Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.