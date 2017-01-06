HAN On Demand: Norwalk at St. Joseph boys basketball

The Norwalk Bears travel to Trumbull to take on the St. Joseph Cadets in FCIAC basketball on the first Friday of 2017. You can watch the Jan. 6 game live at 6:45 p.m. (or watch it later on-demand) in the video player below. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

Friday’s coverage begins with a 6:45 pregame show leading up to the 7 p.m. tipoff. Both teams come into Friday’s game with .500 overall records but Norwalk is still looking for its first FCIAC win. Click here to check out the latest FCIAC boys basketball standings.

St. Joseph (2-2, 1-1 in FCIAC) is coming off a 79-51 loss to undefeated Trinity after wins over Bridgeport Central and Prince Tech. The Cadets’ other loss came in overtime to Kolbe Cathedral back on Dec. 19.

Norwalk (3-3, 0-2) has dropped three of its last four games after starting the season 2-0. Since the Bears’ 72-71 win over Capital Prep in the Norwalk Holiday Tournament, they’ve struggled to score points: losing the last two games to rival Brien McMahon, 71-46 (click here to watch), and Wilton, 74-34.

