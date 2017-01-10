HAN On Demand: Ridgefield at Danbury boys basketball

The Ridgefield Tigers head to Danbury to take on the Hatters in an FCIAC basketball rivalry game. You can watch the Tuesday, Jan. 10, game live at 6:50 p.m. (or watch it later on-demand) in the video player below. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

The game video player will be embedded here by 6:45 p.m. If you don’t see it, refresh your browser or watch at HAN.Network.

📱 Download the HAN Network app to watch on your phone

💻 Find out what else is on HAN Network this week

Tuesday’s coverage begins with a 6:50 pregame show leading up to the 7 p.m. tipoff. Both teams come into Friday’s game with 5-2 overall records and 2-1 conference records. Click here to check out the latest FCIAC boys basketball standings.

Danbury, last year’s FCIAC runner-up, came into the year as a preseason conference favorite. The Hatters are coming off a 1-1 week in which they lost to Staples 58-44, and defeated Ludlowe 60-51.

Ridgefield dropped its first two games of the season, but is now on a five-game winning streak, which includes three victories last week. The Tigers defeated Joel Barlow 52-43 on Monday and Stamford 48-44 on Tuesday, before handing Trinity Catholic its first loss of the season, 65-50, on Friday.

Read more about the matchup in Dave Stewart’s FCIAC.net preview.

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network. Download it here.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.

Schedule: Here’s our sports and news broadcast schedule.