HAN On Demand: Ridgefield at Danbury boys basketball

The rival Tigers and Hatters, both off to 5-2 starts, meet in Danbury live on the HAN Network

The Ridgefield Tigers head to Danbury to take on the Hatters in an FCIAC basketball rivalry game. You can watch the Tuesday, Jan. 10, game live at 6:50 p.m. (or watch it later on-demand) in the video player below. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

The game video player will be embedded here by 6:45 p.m. If you don’t see it, refresh your browser or watch at HAN.Network.

Tuesday’s coverage begins with a 6:50 pregame show leading up to the 7 p.m. tipoff. Both teams come into Friday’s game with 5-2 overall records and 2-1 conference records. Click here to check out the latest FCIAC boys basketball standings.

Danbury, last year’s FCIAC runner-up, came into the year as a preseason conference favorite. The Hatters are coming off a 1-1 week in which they lost to Staples 58-44, and defeated Ludlowe 60-51.

Ridgefield dropped its first two games of the season, but is now on a five-game winning streak, which includes three victories last week. The Tigers defeated Joel Barlow 52-43 on Monday and Stamford 48-44 on Tuesday, before handing Trinity Catholic its first loss of the season, 65-50, on Friday.

by John Kovach - Jan 10, 2017

