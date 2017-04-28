HAN On Demand: Ridgefield High School Boys Volleyball at Darien High School

In FCIAC boys volleyball, the Ridgefield Tigers travel to Darien High School to take on the Blue Wave on Friday April 27 at 4 p.m.

In FCIAC boys volleyball, the Ridgefield Tigers will travel to Darien High School to take on the Blue Wave in last seasons championship rematch. It was the Darien Blue Wave who defeated the Tigers in the FCIAC championship game last season but the Tigers got revenge by defeating Darien in the Class L championship game. In 2017, both teams get key starters back and look to make a deep run in the playoffs. The HAN Network will have the game live.

