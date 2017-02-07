HAN On Demand: Ridgefield vs. New Canaan boys hockey

The top two boys hockey teams in Connecticut face off in a late-season showdown that could be a preview of the FCIAC and state finals this winter. No. 1 Ridgefield takes on No. 2 New Canaan at the Darien Ice House on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7:10 p.m. Live coverage starts at 7 p.m. in the video player below. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.

Originally scheduled for January (when New Canaan was ranked third in the state), this game now features the top two teams in Connecticut and the FCIAC. Ridgefield (13-1, 7-0 FCIAC) and New Canaan (11-2, 6-0) put their unblemished conference records on the line. Check out the complete FCIAC boys hockey standings.

Don’t forget: you’ll be able to watch every game from all three rounds of the FCIAC boys hockey tournament starting on Saturday, Feb. 25.

