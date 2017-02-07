HAN On Demand: Stamford at Fairfield Warde girls basketball

Just one game separates defending champion Stamford and 2016 runner-up Fairfield Warde with less than two weeks to go in FCIAC girls basketball. You can watch the game between the fourth place Black Knights and fifth place Mustangs live on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. in the video player below.

In a rematch of last year’s FCIAC Championship, the Black Knights (12-4, 10-2 FCIAC) travel to Fairfield to take on the Mustangs (11-5, 9-3). Stamford is in fourth place and Warde is just one game back in fifth place. Check out the complete FCIAC girls basketball standings.

Don’t forget: you’ll be able to watch every game from all three rounds of the FCIAC girls basketball tournament starting on Saturday, Feb. 18.

