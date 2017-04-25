HAN On Demand: Staples High School Girls Lacrosse at New Canaan High School

The Staples Wreckers travel to Dunning Field to take on the New Canaan Rams in girls lacrosse.This game has been postponed to Wednesday, April 26.

In FCIAC girls lacrosse, the Staples Wreckers (3-1 FCIAC, 5-3 Overall) travel to Dunning Field to take on the New Canaan Rams (5-0 FCIAC, 6-2 Overall). The New Canaan Rams are coming off a Class M state championship while the Staples Wreckers look to bounce back this season after losing to Glastonbury in the first round of the Class L tournament and failing to reach the FCIAC postseason. The HAN Network will broadcast the game live.

Watch the game below:

